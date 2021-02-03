A supporter holds a photo of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US has been unable to contact Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar coup aftermath, says State Department
- State Department is working with Japan, India and ‘other countries [that] have better contact with Burmese military than we do’
- US humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims, many of whom have fled Myanmar to escape violence, will continue
