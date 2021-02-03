Shanghai police say they’ve busted a TV and film piracy gang and arrested 14 suspects working as part of Renren Yingshi, which operates China’s largest subtitling site YYeTs.com. Photo: Weibo Shanghai police say they’ve busted a TV and film piracy gang and arrested 14 suspects working as part of Renren Yingshi, which operates China’s largest subtitling site YYeTs.com. Photo: Weibo
China ‘busts film and TV piracy ring’ in Renren Yingshi subtitle site raid

  • Police allege criminal gang set up several companies and had more than 8 million users registered on its site
  • 14 people detained as fans worry the flow of uncensored foreign screen content with quality subtitles will be cut off

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:22pm, 3 Feb, 2021

