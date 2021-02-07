China will have to completely reorient its coal-dominated economy to meet climate targets. Photo: AP
Climate change: children in China learn Beijing’s version of the story
- Authorities want students to support green campaigns, but for their activism to stop at lowering their carbon footprints
- Scripted lessons and censorship mean broad acceptance of the dangers of climate change and little impetus to push for more aggressive policies
Topic | China Society
