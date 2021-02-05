Gao Liu posted candid pictures of her post-surgery face showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh. Photo: Weibo
‘Beginning of a nightmare’: Chinese actress shares photos of botched nose job
- Gao Liu posted images on social media showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh in a warning on the dangers of cosmetic surgery
- She says she needed follow-up operations after an infection, spent 61 days in hospital and lost US$61,800 in work
Topic | China Society
