Gao Liu posted candid pictures of her post-surgery face showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh. Photo: Weibo
‘Beginning of a nightmare’: Chinese actress shares photos of botched nose job

  • Gao Liu posted images on social media showing part of her nose blackened with dead flesh in a warning on the dangers of cosmetic surgery
  • She says she needed follow-up operations after an infection, spent 61 days in hospital and lost US$61,800 in work

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:31pm, 5 Feb, 2021

