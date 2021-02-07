Travelers at the departure hall of the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai ahead at the start of this year’s Lunar New Year travel rush. Photo: Bloomberg Travelers at the departure hall of the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai ahead at the start of this year’s Lunar New Year travel rush. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Coronavirus in China: Beijing tells local governments to ease overly strict travel curbs for Lunar New Year

  • The authorities are keen to limit the numbers travelling, but some local officials have gone further than the central government
  • Health officials criticised the ‘lazy’ measures and many authorities have eased their rules after being criticised by Beijing

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:20pm, 7 Feb, 2021

