Nestle said all Gerber products made in China complied with the country’s food safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock Nestle said all Gerber products made in China complied with the country’s food safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock
Nestle said all Gerber products made in China complied with the country’s food safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock
China Society
China

Nestle says Gerber baby foods in China are safe after social media post

  • Swiss conglomerate rejects warning from association that the products contain toxic metals ‘to a dangerous degree’
  • Group says the notice, which was widely circulated, was misunderstood and meant to be internal

Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:40pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nestle said all Gerber products made in China complied with the country’s food safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock Nestle said all Gerber products made in China complied with the country’s food safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock
Nestle said all Gerber products made in China complied with the country’s food safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE