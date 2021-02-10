Peter Ben Embarek (at centre) of the World Health Organization team after a WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan, China on Tuesday. Photo: AP Peter Ben Embarek (at centre) of the World Health Organization team after a WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan, China on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Peter Ben Embarek (at centre) of the World Health Organization team after a WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan, China on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China

US will not accept World Health Organization findings out of Wuhan without independently verifying

  • ‘We will work with our partners, and also draw on information collected and analysed by our own intelligence community,’ says a US State Department spokesman
  • The Biden administration pushes back on Beijing’s claim that the disease may have started elsewhere

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mark MagnierJacob Fromer
Mark Magnier in the United States and Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:39am, 10 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Peter Ben Embarek (at centre) of the World Health Organization team after a WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan, China on Tuesday. Photo: AP Peter Ben Embarek (at centre) of the World Health Organization team after a WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan, China on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Peter Ben Embarek (at centre) of the World Health Organization team after a WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan, China on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE