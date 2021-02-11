Protesters wearing ball gowns demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyaw Soe Thet via Reuters Protesters wearing ball gowns demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyaw Soe Thet via Reuters
Protesters wearing ball gowns demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyaw Soe Thet via Reuters
Myanmar
China

US sanctions Myanmar military leaders who overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi in coup

  • President Joe Biden says Washington’s ‘support for health care, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly’ will not change
  • Washington freezes US$1 billion in funds held in the US by Myanmar’s government

Topic |   Myanmar
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 5:31am, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters wearing ball gowns demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyaw Soe Thet via Reuters Protesters wearing ball gowns demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyaw Soe Thet via Reuters
Protesters wearing ball gowns demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyaw Soe Thet via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE