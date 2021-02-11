Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization’s team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, arrives at Wuhan’s airport in China on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization’s team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, arrives at Wuhan’s airport in China on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
China

American on World Health Organization coronavirus investigation team dismisses US intelligence

  • Peter Daszak suggests President Joe Biden was only sceptical about the WHO’s trip to Wuhan because he ‘has to look tough on China’
  • Observers have criticised the inclusion of Daszak as the WHO mission’s sole American because he was affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:42am, 11 Feb, 2021

