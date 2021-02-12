Video from a surveillance camera captures an attack in January of an elderly man in Oakland’s Chinatown. Photo: Twitter
Greater Asian-American representation in leadership ranks needed to stem hate crimes in the US, says report
- The report urges Vice-President Kamala Harris to chair an initiative against racism
- Since January the US has experienced a new and disturbing wave of hostility against elderly Asians
