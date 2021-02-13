Wuhan residents flock to flower shops early on Friday, buying chrysanthemums to pay tribute to the dead. Photo: Ma Renren
Coronavirus: in Wuhan, a Lunar New Year rush to pay tribute to Covid-19’s victims
- Each year, the city’s residents buy flowers and burn incense to remember those who have died since the last Spring Festival
- Chrysanthemums are in short supply and high demand as the effects of the pandemic linger
Wuhan residents flock to flower shops early on Friday, buying chrysanthemums to pay tribute to the dead. Photo: Ma Renren