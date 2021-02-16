People walk past a poster of the Disney movie Mulan outside a cinema in Beijing in September. Photo: AFP People walk past a poster of the Disney movie Mulan outside a cinema in Beijing in September. Photo: AFP
China Society
China

China’s film fans spend on home-grown entertainment as Hollywood struggles amid pandemic and geopolitics

  • Ticket sales for the first four days of the Lunar New Year holiday surpassed 2019 levels to around 4.5 billion yuan
  • Chinese studios are now making high quality and culturally relevant films, leaving little room for mediocre American films, says US producer

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:15pm, 16 Feb, 2021

