People walk past a poster of the Disney movie Mulan outside a cinema in Beijing in September. Photo: AFP
China’s film fans spend on home-grown entertainment as Hollywood struggles amid pandemic and geopolitics
- Ticket sales for the first four days of the Lunar New Year holiday surpassed 2019 levels to around 4.5 billion yuan
- Chinese studios are now making high quality and culturally relevant films, leaving little room for mediocre American films, says US producer
Topic | China Society
People walk past a poster of the Disney movie Mulan outside a cinema in Beijing in September. Photo: AFP