China

Donald Trump attacks Senate Republican family’s ‘substantial Chinese business holdings’

  • Trump derides Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s ability to maintain a tough China stance
  • McConnell is married to Elaine Chao, Trump’s former transportation secretary, whose family owns a shipping firm linked to Chinese state companies

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 7:30am, 18 Feb, 2021

Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, in Louisville, Kentucky on November 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
