Conspiracy theories have found a footing among Trump supporters within the Chinese dissident community abroad. Photo: Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Conspiracy theories fracture Chinese dissident community abroad, find footing among those who support Donald Trump
- Misinformation amplified on Chinese language social media, in chat groups and video blogs has found a footing among the pro-Trump Chinese community abroad
- Prominent members have rallied behind Trump’s failed efforts to overturn his electoral defeat
Topic | US-China relations
Conspiracy theories have found a footing among Trump supporters within the Chinese dissident community abroad. Photo: Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS