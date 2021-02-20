US President Joe Biden speaks while addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg US President Joe Biden speaks while addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US, EU must prepare for ‘long-term strategic competition with China’, says President Joe Biden

  • ‘We have to push back against the Chinese government’s economic abuses and coercion,’ Biden says
  • Chinese companies should be held to the same transparency standards as US and European companies, he adds

Topic |   US-China trade war
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 4:25am, 20 Feb, 2021

