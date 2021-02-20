The company offered drivers a series of incentives to stay put over the holiday period. Photo: Handout The company offered drivers a series of incentives to stay put over the holiday period. Photo: Handout
Lunar New Year
China

Chinese food delivery giant Ele.me apologises for setting drivers ‘impossible’ targets for Lunar New Year bonuses

  • The platform had offered a series of incentives for couriers to stay put over the country’s busiest holiday to curb the spread of Covid-19
  • But many drivers complained that the targets they had to meet to qualify for extra cash were unrealistic

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Feb, 2021

