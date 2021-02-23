The man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening in Chengdu, southwestern China. Photo: Weibo The man was taken away by police following his antics on Sunday evening in Chengdu, southwestern China. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police apprehend man whose sit-ups atop power pole caused outage

  • Power company cuts electricity after man is seen doing stomach crunches on top of pole in Chengdu
  • Newspaper publishes video on Weibo as the incident causes stir on social media

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:15pm, 23 Feb, 2021

