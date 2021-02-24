Eric Schmidt speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday during a hearing on emerging technologies and their impact on national security. Photo: AP
Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt stresses ‘urgency’ in countering China on artificial intelligence as US-China tech war continues
- The US is ‘one or two years ahead of China, not five or 10’ and ‘the Chinese are well ahead in areas like face recognition,’ says Schmidt
- ‘The government will need to help with some forms of funding, and we need to let the private sector build those things and make it successful,’ he adds
Topic | US-China tech war
