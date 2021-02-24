Eric Schmidt speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday during a hearing on emerging technologies and their impact on national security. Photo: AP Eric Schmidt speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday during a hearing on emerging technologies and their impact on national security. Photo: AP
Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt stresses ‘urgency’ in countering China on artificial intelligence as US-China tech war continues

  • The US is ‘one or two years ahead of China, not five or 10’ and ‘the Chinese are well ahead in areas like face recognition,’ says Schmidt
  • ‘The government will need to help with some forms of funding, and we need to let the private sector build those things and make it successful,’ he adds

Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 4:00am, 24 Feb, 2021

