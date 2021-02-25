The hit Chinese film Hi, Mom is partly biographical and an ode to the mother of writer-actress-director Jia Ling. Photo: AFP The hit Chinese film Hi, Mom is partly biographical and an ode to the mother of writer-actress-director Jia Ling. Photo: AFP
The hit Chinese film Hi, Mom is partly biographical and an ode to the mother of writer-actress-director Jia Ling. Photo: AFP
Chinese film Hi, Mom delivers tears of joy, sorrow and love for mothers in a huge box-office hit

  • Comedian, actress and filmmaker Jia Ling’s directorial debut has taken US$670 million at the box office while hitting a nerve with audiences
  • Chinese viewers are prompted to celebrate their mothers on social media, posting family pictures or snapshots of their mums as young women

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:23pm, 25 Feb, 2021

