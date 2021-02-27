A man holds a portrait of a 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand who was violently shoved to the ground in a deadly attack in San Francisco last month, during a community rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence held near the Chinatown district in Los Angeles on February 20. Photo: AP
Hate crime charges added in New York Chinatown stabbing case
- The incident comes amid an apparent surge in violent attacks against Asian-Americans in multiple parts of the country
- Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition of advocacy groups, has received more than 2,800 reports of racism targeting Asian-Americans from March to December 2020
