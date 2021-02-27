The US Department of Justice has announced the indictment of Chinese businessman Winsman Ng. Photo: AFP The US Department of Justice has announced the indictment of Chinese businessman Winsman Ng. Photo: AFP
China

US charges Hong Kong-based businessman Winsman Ng with stealing trade secrets from GE

  • Along with an unnamed GE engineer, Ng stole semiconductor technology in order to set up a competing company on the mainland, indictment says
  • Ng has not been arrested, and the US no longer has an extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 7:23am, 27 Feb, 2021

