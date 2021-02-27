The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP
Chinese cinema ticket sales hit record US$1.7 billion in February
- Country overtook the US as world’s biggest market for cinema ticket sales last year as American box office took a massive hit from Covid-19
- Time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom was month’s top earner, taking more than US$670 million yuan
