The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP
The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP
China Society
China

Chinese cinema ticket sales hit record US$1.7 billion in February

  • Country overtook the US as world’s biggest market for cinema ticket sales last year as American box office took a massive hit from Covid-19
  • Time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom was month’s top earner, taking more than US$670 million yuan

Topic |   China Society
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP
The time-travelling comedy Hi, Mom, written, directed and starring Jia Ling, was the top earner at the Chinese box office in February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE