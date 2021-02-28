Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Photo: EPA Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Photo: EPA
Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Photo: EPA
Environment
China

Chinese refineries reject call to halt summer maintenance programme to help curb pollution

  • Just one of 10 oil and petrochemical firms in Shandong agrees to comply with appeal from provincial government
  • Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise refiners’ costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments, consultancy says

Topic |   Environment
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:00pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Photo: EPA Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Photo: EPA
Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE