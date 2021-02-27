The demise of a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Wuhan is another blow to China’s ambitions to become self-sufficient in computer chips. Photo: Shutterstock
Troubled Chinese semiconductor plant has ‘no plans’ to resume operations, 240 lose their jobs
- Employees at Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co ‘asked to resign’ via WeChat message, media report says
- No explanation given, no compensation offered, they say
Topic | China economy
The demise of a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Wuhan is another blow to China’s ambitions to become self-sufficient in computer chips. Photo: Shutterstock