Eric Schmidt is chair of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Photo: AP
US must face artificial intelligence competition from China, national security commission report says
- Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most crucial areas of strategic competition
- ‘United States can compete against China without ending collaborative AI research and severing all technology commerce,’ says national security commission on AI
Topic | US-China tech war
Eric Schmidt is chair of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Photo: AP