Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun is still rightful occupant of seat, US and United Nations say
- The ambassador had made an emotional plea for the international community to take the ‘strongest possible action’ to end the military junta’s rule
- UN says any challenge to envoy’s status needs to be resolved in its credentials committee, which has not acted on the matter
Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, gave the three-finger salute of his country’s protest movement as he spoke to the General Assembly on February 26. He pleaded for international help after the military coup. Photo: Reuters