China’s metal producers are among those likely to see their profits slide in 2021, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus could cost China US$417 billion in 2021, researchers say
- ‘International price shocks’ likely to be biggest threat to nation’s GDP, but 8 per cent year-on-year growth still possible, according to study by Chinese and American teams
- Coal, ore, metal, electricity, gas and food producers expected to see the value of their output fall by between 2.8 and 5.4 per cent, paper says
