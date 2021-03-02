China’s metal producers are among those likely to see their profits slide in 2021, according to a new study. Photo: AFP China’s metal producers are among those likely to see their profits slide in 2021, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus could cost China US$417 billion in 2021, researchers say

  • ‘International price shocks’ likely to be biggest threat to nation’s GDP, but 8 per cent year-on-year growth still possible, according to study by Chinese and American teams
  • Coal, ore, metal, electricity, gas and food producers expected to see the value of their output fall by between 2.8 and 5.4 per cent, paper says

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 2 Mar, 2021

China’s metal producers are among those likely to see their profits slide in 2021, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
