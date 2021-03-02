Firefighters deal with the aftermath of the plane crash in Jiangxi province. Photo: CCTV
5 killed in east China as rainmaking plane crashes into farmhouse
- Two pilots and three meteorological workers die, villager hurt as twin-turboprop plunges into residential area of Jian, Jiangxi province
- City authorities conducted 75 cloud seeding missions last month in bid to tackle months of drought
