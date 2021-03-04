A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to cut some Chinese companies off from US capital markets. Photo: Reuters A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to cut some Chinese companies off from US capital markets. Photo: Reuters
A group of Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to cut some Chinese companies off from US capital markets. Photo: Reuters
China

US lawmakers reintroduce bill to bar some Chinese firms from capital markets

  • Republican-proposed legislation would ban companies already cited by the Commerce and Defence departments from raising capital in the US
  • The American Financial Markets Integrity and Security Act was initially proposed in October but never got a vote

Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 6:07am, 4 Mar, 2021

