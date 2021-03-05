A new Pew Research Centre survey shows China at lower favourability ratings among Americans, with nine in 10 regarding it a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, and two-thirds reporting a “cold” feeling toward the country. Photo: AP A new Pew Research Centre survey shows China at lower favourability ratings among Americans, with nine in 10 regarding it a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, and two-thirds reporting a “cold” feeling toward the country. Photo: AP
Anti-China sentiment in US continues to rise, Pew survey finds

  • Nine in 10 Americans now view China as a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, poll suggests
  • Two-thirds of respondents have ‘cold feelings’ towards Beijing, up from 46 per cent in 2018

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 1:42am, 5 Mar, 2021

