A new Pew Research Centre survey shows China at lower favourability ratings among Americans, with nine in 10 regarding it a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, and two-thirds reporting a “cold” feeling toward the country. Photo: AP
Anti-China sentiment in US continues to rise, Pew survey finds
- Nine in 10 Americans now view China as a competitor or an enemy, rather than a partner, poll suggests
- Two-thirds of respondents have ‘cold feelings’ towards Beijing, up from 46 per cent in 2018
Topic | US-China relations
