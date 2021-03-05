Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China slams Lithuania’s plan to set up a representative trade office in Taiwan
- China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urges Vilnius to ‘refuse to be taken advantage of by Taiwan separatist forces’
- Lithuania’s foreign ministry this week confirmed that it hoped to have an “enterprise office” established in Taiwan this year
Topic | Taiwan
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE