Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China

China slams Lithuania’s plan to set up a representative trade office in Taiwan

  • China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urges Vilnius to ‘refuse to be taken advantage of by Taiwan separatist forces’
  • Lithuania’s foreign ministry this week confirmed that it hoped to have an “enterprise office” established in Taiwan this year

Topic |   Taiwan
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 3:51am, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country gets “almost no benefits” from being in the “17+1” trade group with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE