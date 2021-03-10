An Uygur woman during a protest against China near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s treatment of Uygurs meets criteria of United Nations’ Genocide Convention, says think tank report
- The report is a legal analysis of the applicability of the Genocide Convention to Chinese authorities’ actions against the Uygur people
- The analysis draws on public and leaked government statements, individual testimonies and public satellite imagery
