US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials next week during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Reuters
breaking | US-China relations: US confirms top level meeting with China in Alaska next week

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials next week during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska, the State Department says
  • Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plan to discuss ‘a range of issues’ with Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi

Robert Delaney
Updated: 2:42am, 11 Mar, 2021

