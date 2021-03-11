US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials next week during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Reuters
breaking | US-China relations: US confirms top level meeting with China in Alaska next week
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials next week during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska, the State Department says
- Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plan to discuss ‘a range of issues’ with Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi
