Frozen vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw at a hospital in Liege, Belgium. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Europe raised issues about efficacy and safety of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in November
- Concerns involved ‘unexpectedly low quantities of intact mRNA in vaccines developed for commercial production’, according to The BMJ
- Pfizer says the European Medicines Agency approval of the vaccine on December 21 meant any questions during the review process had been answered
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
