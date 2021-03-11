Frozen vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw at a hospital in Liege, Belgium. Photo: AP Frozen vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw at a hospital in Liege, Belgium. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Europe raised issues about efficacy and safety of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in November

  • Concerns involved ‘unexpectedly low quantities of intact mRNA in vaccines developed for commercial production’, according to The BMJ
  • Pfizer says the European Medicines Agency approval of the vaccine on December 21 meant any questions during the review process had been answered

Eduardo Baptista and Holly Chik

Updated: 7:30am, 11 Mar, 2021

