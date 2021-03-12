Guests at the hotel photograph one of the bears in its enclosure. Photo: AFP Guests at the hotel photograph one of the bears in its enclosure. Photo: AFP
Guests at the hotel photograph one of the bears in its enclosure. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese hotel that offers polar bears as ‘neighbours for 24 hours a day’ slammed for cruelty

  • The hotel in the northeastern city of Harbin is built around an enclosure where the animals are kept under harsh lights
  • Animal rights activists urge customers to stay away from an establishment that seeks to ‘profit from animals’ misery’

Topic |   Animal rights in China
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:08pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Guests at the hotel photograph one of the bears in its enclosure. Photo: AFP Guests at the hotel photograph one of the bears in its enclosure. Photo: AFP
Guests at the hotel photograph one of the bears in its enclosure. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE