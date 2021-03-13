Chinese leaders cast their votes on Hong Kong electoral reform at the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, China on March 11. Photo: Reuters
Group of Seven nations express ‘grave concerns’ about changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system
- The group says the changes will ‘stifle political pluralism’ and ‘erode democratic elements of the electoral system’ in Hong Kong
- G7 urges China to act in accordance with Hong Kong Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration
