People wearing face masks near a screen showing China’s Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai. Photo: Andy Wong People wearing face masks near a screen showing China’s Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai. Photo: Andy Wong
Chinese ambassador to US defends plan to bar ‘unpatriotic’ candidates in Hong Kong and says concerns about democracy are ‘unnecessary’

  • Cui Tiankai argues in article for South China Morning Post that Beijing has ‘always been broad-minded towards those with different political opinions’
  • Ambassador argues that fears the move will undermine democracy in the city are ‘completely unnecessary’

Kinling Lo
Updated: 9:01pm, 14 Mar, 2021

