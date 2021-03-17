US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sit down with his Chinese counterparts on Thursday but officials are being careful to play down expectations. Photo: TNS
US-China relations: No ‘unrealistic expectations’ for Alaska meeting
- Washington officials say Thursday’s high-level diplomatic sit-down in Anchorage is intended as an initial discussion
- Difficult issues will be raised, but don’t expect any specific negotiated deliverables, they warn
Topic | US-China trade war
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sit down with his Chinese counterparts on Thursday but officials are being careful to play down expectations. Photo: TNS