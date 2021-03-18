China Unicom (Americas) provides international telecommunications to and from the US. Photo: Imaginechina China Unicom (Americas) provides international telecommunications to and from the US. Photo: Imaginechina
China Unicom (Americas) provides international telecommunications to and from the US. Photo: Imaginechina
China

US Federal Communications Commission continues effort to bar China Unicom, ComNet over national security risk

  • In a unanimous vote, the FCC agrees that the two Chinese carriers have not proved their independence from Beijing
  • China Unicom (Americas) is a unit of one of China’s three major telecommunications operators, and ComNet is a subsidiary of Pacific Networks

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 3:27am, 18 Mar, 2021

