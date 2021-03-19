Senator Tom Cotton is one of the senators that put forward the “China Trade Relations Act”, which would require the US president to approve regular trade relations annually between the two countries. Photo: Bloomberg
US lawmakers reintroduce bill to revoke China’s trade relations status
- The legislation would require the US president to approve regular trade relations annually
- ‘It’s time to protect American jobs and hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their forced labour camps,’ lawmaker says
