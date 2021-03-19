A candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, on Wednesday to unite against a recent spate of violence targeting Asian-Americans and to express grief and outrage after Tuesday’s shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta, Georgia, including six Asian women. Photo: AFP
US Congress is told Atlanta shootings were culmination of rising rhetoric and violence against Asian-Americans
- Asian-American congresswomen say the killings ‘are the aftermath of one year of hateful attacks’
- A Texas Republican who objects on free-speech grounds is ‘putting a bull’s-eye on the back of Asian-Americans’, Representative Grace Meng says tearfully
Topic | Crime
A candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California, on Wednesday to unite against a recent spate of violence targeting Asian-Americans and to express grief and outrage after Tuesday’s shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta, Georgia, including six Asian women. Photo: AFP