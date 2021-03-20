US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and national security adviser Jake Sullivan make remarks at the end of talks on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Mark Magnier
Alaska summit: China had ‘defensive response’ when US raised hot-button issues, Antony Blinken says
- Topics meeting with resistance were Xinjiang, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet and China’s actions in cyberspace, according to US secretary of state
- Beijing’s delegation did not speak to reporters outside the meeting room as the talks come to an end
