A man holds a sign after holding a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters A man holds a sign after holding a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
A man holds a sign after holding a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
United States
China

‘Our silence is complicity’: Biden meets Asian-Americans, calls for unity after Atlanta shootings

  • US president also urges Congress to pass legislation to tackle hate crimes, saying ‘ugly poison’ of racism has ‘long haunted and plagued our nation’
  • He met community organisers and state officials with Vice-President Kamala Harris, describing their remarks as ‘heart-wrenching’

Topic |   United States
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 8:02am, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man holds a sign after holding a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters A man holds a sign after holding a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
A man holds a sign after holding a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE