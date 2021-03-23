As China faces a demographic crisis, lawmakers last year introduced a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period for divorce by agreement, which previously could be settled within a day. Photo: AFP As China faces a demographic crisis, lawmakers last year introduced a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period for divorce by agreement, which previously could be settled within a day. Photo: AFP
Couples counselling booms in China as 8.6 million divorces outstrip marriage registrations in 2020

  • Marriages suffer family interference, extreme competitiveness in career and society, expensive housing and lack of support for women
  • Unlike their elders, some young people view divorce as a move towards emancipation and the freedom to choose one’s future

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:35pm, 23 Mar, 2021

