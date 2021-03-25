Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the news briefing following the Nato foreign affairs ministers meetings. Photo: F. Garrido-Ramirez/Nato via dpa
Nato to counter China by building ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand
- Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the development of those partnerships is integral to its strategic plan
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agrees that challenges facing the alliance include climate change, cybersecurity and ‘the rise of autocratic states’
Topic | Nato
