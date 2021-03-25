Facebook says hackers in China used fake accounts and impostor websites in a bid to break into the phones of Uyghur Muslims,. Photo: AP Facebook says hackers in China used fake accounts and impostor websites in a bid to break into the phones of Uyghur Muslims,. Photo: AP
Chinese hackers used fake Facebook accounts in attempt to trick Uygur minority, said social media site

  • The effort, which Facebook described as ‘highly targeted’ saw a group of hackers create fake personalities on Facebook to build relationships with Uygurs, a Muslim ethnic group in China
  • The Chinese government has put tens of thousands of Uygurs in internment camps, according to the United Nations

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:14am, 25 Mar, 2021

