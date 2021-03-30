The Swedish-based retailer H&M has said it will not buy cotton produced in Xinjiang because of human rights concerns. Photo: AP Photo The Swedish-based retailer H&M has said it will not buy cotton produced in Xinjiang because of human rights concerns. Photo: AP Photo
China

UN panel warns that ‘well-known global brands’ may be linked to Xinjiang human rights abuses

  • More than 150 companies, from China and around the world, could be connected to the suspected abuses, though the report does not name the businesses
  • Uygur workers have been reportedly subjected to ‘arbitrary detention, human trafficking, forced labour and enslavement’, says United Nations working group

Topic |   Xinjiang cotton row
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:20am, 30 Mar, 2021

