A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden takes action against ‘horrific violence and xenophobia’ towards Asian-Americans
- Initiatives include a new US task force to ‘ensure the federal government’s response to Covid-19 mitigates anti-Asian xenophobia and bias’
- ‘An outpouring of grief and outrage continues at the horrific violence and xenophobia perpetrated against Asian-American communities,’ says White House
Topic | Joe Biden
