A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg
A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden
China

Joe Biden takes action against ‘horrific violence and xenophobia’ towards Asian-Americans

  • Initiatives include a new US task force to ‘ensure the federal government’s response to Covid-19 mitigates anti-Asian xenophobia and bias’
  • ‘An outpouring of grief and outrage continues at the horrific violence and xenophobia perpetrated against Asian-American communities,’ says White House

Topic |   Joe Biden
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:17am, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg
A child holds signs during an AAPI Rally Against Hate in New York on March 21. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE