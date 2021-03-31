General view shows a cargo ship and cranes at the Lianyungang port container terminal in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China on March 24. Photo: AFP General view shows a cargo ship and cranes at the Lianyungang port container terminal in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China on March 24. Photo: AFP
General view shows a cargo ship and cranes at the Lianyungang port container terminal in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China on March 24. Photo: AFP
WTO revises global trade forecast higher, as stimulus keeps demand intact and China dominates exports

  • Global merchandise trade is expected to rise by 8 per cent this year
  • WTO officials warn that the lopsided distribution of vaccines globally presents the biggest risk to a full recovery in global trade

Robert Delaney  and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 11:56pm, 31 Mar, 2021

