Staff members of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Aquatics Center, now known as the Ice Cube, in Beijing on Thursday. A new survey suggests that more than half of Canadians favor boycotting the games. Photo: Reuters
More than half of Canadians support Beijing Olympics boycott, survey shows
- 54 per cent of Canadians support boycott of 2022 Olympic Games, while 24 per cent oppose
- 49 per cent of “Canadians of East Asian descent” agree, 29 per cent do not
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
