Staff members of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Aquatics Center, now known as the Ice Cube, in Beijing on Thursday. A new survey suggests that more than half of Canadians favor boycotting the games. Photo: Reuters
China

More than half of Canadians support Beijing Olympics boycott, survey shows

  • 54 per cent of Canadians support boycott of 2022 Olympic Games, while 24 per cent oppose
  • 49 per cent of “Canadians of East Asian descent” agree, 29 per cent do not

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:59am, 2 Apr, 2021

